Webster Bank (WBS) Receives $60.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Webster Bank from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Bank from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Webster Bank in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Webster Bank traded up $1.08, reaching $65.18, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 380,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Webster Bank has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $66.64.

Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.34 million. Webster Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Webster Bank will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This is an increase from Webster Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Webster Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

In other Webster Bank news, EVP Dawn C. Morris sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $147,099.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,922.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $448,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,767.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $3,272,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Bank by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Bank by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Bank

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

