SLM (SLM) PT Lowered to $14.25 at Wedbush

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $14.50 to $14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

SLM opened at $11.47 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SLM has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.35 million. sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank C. Puleo sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $53,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,135,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,775. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

