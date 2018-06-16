Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently:

5/21/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/18/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2018 – Applied Materials was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2018 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials’ top-line continues to benefit from the rising demand for chips used in electronic items. The stock is currently riding on inflection-focused innovation strategy which is its primary growth driver. The company continues to witness technological advancements in semiconductor and display areas. Applied Materials is in a great position to grow sustainably and profitably based on its strong pipeline of enabling technologies, supported by expanding opportunities on the semiconductor and display fronts. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nevertheless, high fixed cost structure and customer concentration remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

4/17/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.08 price target on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $66.53 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials traded up $0.41, reaching $50.75, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 752,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599,867. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 265,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

