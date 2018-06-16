Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2018 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/22/2018 – BWX Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

5/8/2018 – BWX Technologies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2018 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2018 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

4/19/2018 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/3/2018 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

3/29/2018 – BWX Technologies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

BWXT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,035. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $65,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $196,790 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 232,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 176,357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,685,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,905,000 after acquiring an additional 119,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

