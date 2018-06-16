Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 172.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo opened at $109.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 2.54. Weibo Corp has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WB. BNP Paribas began coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Weibo to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

