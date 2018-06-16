Weight Watchers International (WTW) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $95.26

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.26 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 30106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $880,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

