Weil Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $990,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,225 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,922,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,196,451,000 after purchasing an additional 359,143 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,277,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,120,653,000 after purchasing an additional 410,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intel by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,697 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. 39,170,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,929,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $26,050.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 6,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $354,299.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,869,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,192 shares of company stock worth $693,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

