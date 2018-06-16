Weingarten Realty (WRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) will announce $128.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.55 million. Weingarten Realty posted sales of $142.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty will report full year sales of $519.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.81 million to $532.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $530.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $499.25 million to $543.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weingarten Realty.

Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.46 million. Weingarten Realty had a net margin of 80.74% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Weingarten Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Weingarten Realty from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty in the first quarter worth $149,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRI stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,040. Weingarten Realty has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Weingarten Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

About Weingarten Realty

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

