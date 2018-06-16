Weir Group (WEIGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEIGF shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group raised Weir Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Weir Group alerts:

Weir Group remained flat at $$30.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Weir Group has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.