Well Done LLC Buys Shares of 2,089 Vanguard Total World Stock (VT)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 573,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,657. Vanguard Total World Stock has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

