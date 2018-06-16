CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research report issued on Friday, May 25th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CELYAD SA/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

CELYAD SA/ADR traded down $1.05, hitting $27.49, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 118,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

