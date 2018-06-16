AutoZone (AZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $700.00 price objective on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $850.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AutoZone to a buy rating and set a $790.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $730.18.

Shares of AutoZone traded up $10.38, hitting $693.37, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 437,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $491.13 and a 12-month high of $797.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 49.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Brooks purchased 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $607.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,413.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

