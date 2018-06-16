Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Receives $61.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.85.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.98. 35,709,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,240,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

