Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wesco Aircraft earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.4330904545744 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $11.60 on Friday. Wesco Aircraft has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.56 million. Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAIR. ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wesco Aircraft from $7.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wesco Aircraft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

