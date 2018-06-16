Robert Reoch Mcauslan Sells 3,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $186,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation traded down $0.39, reaching $61.49, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $15,799,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.