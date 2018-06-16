Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,332 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In related news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $186,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sung Won Sohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $318,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $666,780. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation opened at $61.49 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.