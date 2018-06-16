Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund traded down $0.07, hitting $11.00, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 86,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,507. Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

About Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income for its shareholders. Capital appreciation is its secondary investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities.

