Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 5th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

WES has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western Gas Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

NYSE:WES opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Western Gas Partners has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $437.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Gas Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 2,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 6,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,313,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,996 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

