WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Receives C$21.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WJA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. AltaCorp Capital lowered WestJet Airlines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$27.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

WestJet Airlines traded up C$0.02, hitting C$20.03, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 266,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,346. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of C$19.18 and a 12 month high of C$28.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

