Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Holdings Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,680 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $28,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.52. 672,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $183.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America set a $335.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.46 per share, with a total value of $99,571.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,460 shares of company stock worth $535,902. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

