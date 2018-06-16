Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,504,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. 13,025,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

