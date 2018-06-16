WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of WEX worth $36,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in WEX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.15. The stock had a trading volume of 430,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.08. WEX had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 price objective on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

