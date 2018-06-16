Wexford Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.17% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.55.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.32 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,308,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

