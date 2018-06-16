Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holdings Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 343,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser traded down $0.31, hitting $36.95, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,424,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

