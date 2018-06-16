WhaleCoin (CRYPTO:WHL) Price Reaches $0.0398 on Top Exchanges

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. WhaleCoin has a market capitalization of $396,380.00 and $73,726.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleCoin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One WhaleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.07668180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00222215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin Profile

WhaleCoin (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 9,968,794 coins. WhaleCoin’s official message board is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org.

Buying and Selling WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

