WhaleCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,701.00 (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, WhaleCoin has traded down 34% against the US dollar. WhaleCoin has a market capitalization of $390,037.00 and approximately $68,701.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhaleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.66 or 0.07658060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00222974 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin Profile

WhaleCoin (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 9,973,402 coins. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. The official message board for WhaleCoin is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org.

WhaleCoin Coin Trading

WhaleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

