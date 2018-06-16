Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Raised by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up approximately 3.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.04. 1,460,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

