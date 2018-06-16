Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Receives $171.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 730,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,842,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool traded up $0.56, hitting $145.31, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,625,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,351. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $143.11 and a twelve month high of $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

