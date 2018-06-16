White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

News headlines about White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. White Mountains Insurance Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4857628823737 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group traded down $1.88, hitting $908.12, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 29,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,624. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $786.23 and a twelve month high of $920.21. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.35 and a beta of 0.45.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.35). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 167.81% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total value of $2,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,241,647.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

