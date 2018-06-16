Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $14.40 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 8,399,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,565. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $3,671,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,130,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 659,949 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 706.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 280,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

