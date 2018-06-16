WHSmith (SMWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WHSmith (LON:SMWH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,170 ($28.89).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.29) price objective on shares of WHSmith in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.96) target price on shares of WHSmith in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.63) target price on shares of WHSmith in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.62) target price on shares of WHSmith in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WHSmith in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Get WHSmith alerts:

Shares of WHSmith traded down GBX 16 ($0.21), hitting GBX 2,034 ($27.08), during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 764,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. WHSmith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,635 ($21.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,347 ($31.25).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

About WHSmith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, High Street and Travel. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

Receive News & Ratings for WHSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WHSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.