Wi Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (CRYPTO:WIC)

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wi Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Wi Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wi Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00587475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00239175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00094033 BTC.

Wi Coin Profile

Wi Coin was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official website is www.cryptowi.com. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto.

Wi Coin Token Trading

Wi Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wi Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Wi Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.