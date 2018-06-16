Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

QTNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quantenna Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Quantenna Communications traded down $0.33, reaching $16.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 492,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,426. Quantenna Communications has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $616.29 million, a P/E ratio of -832.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Quantenna Communications’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $661,924. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

