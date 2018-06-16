Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) SVP Sells $283,275.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) SVP William E. Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $283,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,446.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 208,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,095. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $39.07.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,883,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,453,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 106,974 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 645,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 112,451 shares during the period. Three Corner Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Corner Global Investors LP now owns 502,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.