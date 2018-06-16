William P. Mr. Burke Sells 841 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 7th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 425 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $39,410.25.

HAE traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,507,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after buying an additional 1,120,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after buying an additional 401,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,627,000 after buying an additional 253,938 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,861.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 244,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 231,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 313,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

