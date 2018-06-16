Willis Investment Counsel Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1,470.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Sanofi by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sanofi by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 411,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. ValuEngine downgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sanofi stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.