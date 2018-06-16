Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,000 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,961.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance traded down $0.15, reaching $31.21, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 10,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 109.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 181,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,417 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

