Winfield Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of New Media Investment Group worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Leucadia National Corp raised its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group traded up $0.36, reaching $18.81, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 904,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.14. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.42%. New Media Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. analysts forecast that New Media Investment Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 25,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 270,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

