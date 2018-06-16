Winfield Associates Inc. Increases Position in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 236.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF by 9,272.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF alerts:

Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF traded down $0.27, hitting $9.15, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 374,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,604. Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $11.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Receive News & Ratings for Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.