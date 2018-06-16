Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,284 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average daily volume of 245 put options.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 669,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,979. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

