Winnebago Industries (WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $539.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.60 million and the highest is $562.75 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $476.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 729,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,729. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 17,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

