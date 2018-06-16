Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Also, high material costs faced by the Motorized segment and considerable outstanding debt are few headwinds for the company. However, robust organic growth by the Towable segment has enabled it to drive revenues. Also, higher volume sales,overall market growth and an improved RV portfolio have contributed to the increase in revenues. Also, in order to enhance shareholder value, it engages in frequent share-repurchase programs. “

WGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.

WGO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,008. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 17,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

