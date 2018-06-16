WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (NYSEARCA:DEM) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (NYSEARCA:DEM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,327 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.83% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd worth $87,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of DEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 259,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,711. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.