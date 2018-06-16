Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd (NYSEARCA:DTH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd (NYSEARCA:DTH) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.37% of WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTH. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd by 6.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd traded down $0.26, hitting $43.05, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 13,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,203. WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

