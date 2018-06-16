Wizz Air (WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,310 ($57.38) to GBX 4,337 ($57.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,150 ($55.25) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($43.94) to GBX 3,200 ($42.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,324.07 ($44.26).

Shares of Wizz Air opened at GBX 3,647 ($48.56) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,825 ($50.93).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of 87 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offer services for approximately 550 routes from 28 bases connecting 144 destinations across 43 countries.

