Workday (WDAY) and Smartsheet (SMAR) Critical Contrast

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -14.53% -14.60% -5.03% Smartsheet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $2.14 billion 12.91 -$321.22 million ($1.27) -100.86 Smartsheet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smartsheet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Workday and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 16 18 0 2.49 Smartsheet 0 0 7 0 3.00

Workday currently has a consensus price target of $127.87, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $26.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workday beats Smartsheet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Financial Performance Management application; Workday Learning application; Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; and Workday Recruiting, an application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters. Further, it provides Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

