Workspace Group (WKP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKP. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.65) to GBX 1,225 ($16.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Workspace Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.98) in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.98) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,080.67 ($14.39).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.32) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 748 ($9.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.85).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 36.80 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Workspace Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 201.14%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.55 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.84.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.6 million sq.

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

