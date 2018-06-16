Workspace Group (WKP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKP. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.65) to GBX 1,225 ($16.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Workspace Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.98) in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.98) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,080.67 ($14.39).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.32) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 748 ($9.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.85).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 36.80 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Workspace Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 201.14%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.55 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.84.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.6 million sq.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.