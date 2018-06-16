WorldCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $72.00 (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $812,393.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WorldCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WorldCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001327 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001364 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WorldCoin (WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.