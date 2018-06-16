Charles Drucker Sells 85,000 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Stock

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Worldpay traded up $1.06, hitting $85.37, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

WP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Worldpay from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

