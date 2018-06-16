Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) to Issue GBX 11 Dividend

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Friday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WWH stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 26.60 ($0.35). The stock had a trading volume of 88,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 2,227.36 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,707 ($36.04).

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Trust invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. The Trust invests in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.

